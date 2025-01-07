Opinion

Judge temporarily blocks release of Jack Smith report on Trump January 7, 2025 / 08:51

Judge Aileen Cannon temporarily blocks the release of Jack Smith’s final report

After dismissing the classified documents case against the Trump and his co-defendants, the Florida judge is back with an order blocking release of the special counsel’s final report.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

