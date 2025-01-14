The specific vision of the military Pete Hegseth is tasked with selling

Nominees for Cabinet positions communicate the values and intentions of an incoming administration and the way the president-elect conceives of each agency or department within the government. What does Donald Trump’s choice of Pete Hegseth, whose confirmation hearing for defense secretary will take place Tuesday, tell us about Trump’s ideal of military leadership and his vision for the country’s armed forces?
To begin with, like all authoritarian leaders, Trump values personal loyalty above experience and competence. Yes, Hegseth is a decorated Army National Guard veteran who served overseas in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. But his time as a Fox News host, his staunch defense of Trump’s falsehoods, such as Trump’s claim that he won the 2020 election, and his personal profile as a seeming rule breaker and rogue personality most likely counted more in Trump’s judgment.
In a normal democratic system, Hegseth would never be considered for the post of defense secretary. He has no experience leading any large organization, let alone one as large as the Pentagon. He advocated for several former service members who were convicted on war crimes charges. He stepped down from roles at veterans organizations after accusations of financial mismanagement and inappropriate behavior arose, which Hegseth denies. And he has faced allegations of excessive drinking and sexual assault (he reached a settlement with the accuser but maintained his innocence and wasn’t charged).
The red flags aren’t limited to his résumé. Hegseth believes women shouldn’t be allowed in combat situations, a belief that female combat veterans have denounced as reactionary and insulting. It is also a counterproductive one given that the military is struggling to meet its recruiting goals, particularly among men. In 2024, according to internal service data obtained by Military.com, women accounted for a surge of enlistments — an 18% jump versus only 8% for men.
Then there is his tattoo traditionally associated with white supremacists and Christian nationalists. And he was one of a dozen National Guard members removed from a security deployment to the 2021 inauguration because, in Hegseth’s own words, “I was deemed an ‘extremist.’” This is particularly concerning for a potential defense secretary, given that the military is supposed to be a strictly nonpartisan institution and serves the country and the Constitution rather than a party or an ideology.
All of this would seem disqualifying if this Cabinet appointment were guided by democratic values of good governance and accountability. Seen from an authoritarian optic, though, things look different. If the goal is to politicize the military and weaken the military codes of duty and honor that bind it to obey the Constitution rather than become a personal tool of the commander in chief, Hegseth might just be an ideal choice.