Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The specific vision of the military Pete Hegseth is tasked with selling

It’s no wonder Trump wants the former Fox News host to run the Defense Department.

Pete Hegseth set to face senators at confirmation hearing Tuesday January 13, 2025 / 06:28
By  Ruth Ben-Ghiat

Ruth Ben-Ghiat

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a historian and commentator on authoritarianism and propaganda. She is a professor of history and Italian studies at New York University, the recipient of Guggenheim, Fulbright and other fellowships and an adviser to Protect Democracy. She is a regular contributor to MSNBC, CNN and other media outlets. She publishes Lucid, a newsletter about threats to democracy. Her latest book, "Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present" (2020), looks at how illiberal leaders use propaganda, corruption, violence and machismo and how they can be defeated.