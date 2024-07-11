Opinion

Trump’s right-hand guy: The man behind Project 2025 and the MAGA dating app July 10, 2024 / 03:42

Meet the MAGA influencer turned Project 2025 adviser who could staff the White House

John McEntee, the ex-president's grifting, gambling Jan. 6 henchman, may be vetting resumes in a second Trump administration.

By  Chris Hayes  and  Allison Detzel

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes hosts “All In with Chris Hayes” at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday through Friday on MS NOW. He is the editor-at-large at The Nation. A former fellow at Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Foundation Center for Ethics, Hayes was a Bernard Schwartz Fellow at the New America Foundation. His latest book is “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” (Penguin Press).

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

