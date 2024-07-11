Meet the MAGA influencer turned Project 2025 adviser who could staff the White House

This is an adapted excerpt from the July 10 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”

Donald Trump really wants you to believe he has nothing to do with Project 2025, the 900-page wish list of far-right proposals ready to go should he win the presidency in November. He even went so far as to claim, “I have no idea who is behind it.”

Well, someone who is behind Project 2025 is John McEntee. He was frequently seen in photos with Trump holding the former president’s bag. McEntee used to be Trump’s bodyman — basically a personal assistant — during the early years of his administration … and it didn’t end well.

In 2018, McEntee was abruptly forced out of his post and escorted off the White House grounds amid an investigation by the Secret Service for serious financial crimes. According to The Wall Street Journal, McEntee was a habitual gambler, betting tens of thousands of dollars at a time, and was deemed a security risk as a result. The chief of staff at the time, John Kelly, effectively had him tossed off the White House premises. We should note, McEntee was never charged with a crime.