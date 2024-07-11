‘Unfit to lead’: New York Times’ editorial board urges voters not to vote for Trump

On the cusp of Donald Trump’s official nomination for president next week, The New York Times’ editorial board delivered an excoriating rebuke of the presumptive GOP nominee, saying he is unfit to serve a second term as president.

“Mr. Trump has shown a character unworthy of the responsibilities of the presidency. He has demonstrated an utter lack of respect for the Constitution, the rule of law and the American people,” wrote the Times’ editorial board, which is separate from its newsroom. “Instead of a cogent vision for the country’s future, Mr. Trump is animated by a thirst for political power: to use the levers of government to advance his interests, satisfy his impulses and exact retribution against those who he thinks have wronged him.

“He is, quite simply, unfit to lead.”