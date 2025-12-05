Trump taps new ballroom architect for $300 million White House vanity project

As the recent government shutdown got underway in October, common sense might’ve suggested that Donald Trump would’ve been preoccupied with finding a solution. That was not, however, the case: The president instead focused on destroying the White House East Wing to make room for a massive new ballroom.

The Republican had previously assured the public that the elaborate vanity project wouldn’t “interfere” with the existing White House structure, but like so many of his promises, this, like the East Wing itself, was quickly discarded. Around the same time, the price tag for the ballroom climbed to $300 million, up 50% from the original estimate.

Behind the scenes, more troubles emerged. Trump handpicked an architect — James McCrery, who runs a small firm known for its work designing Catholic cathedrals — and soon after started expanding his ambitions. The New York Times reported, “What started as a 500-seat ballroom connected to the East Wing grew to 650 seats. Next, [the president] wanted a 999-seat ballroom, then room for 1,350.”

The report, which has not been independently verified by MS NOW, added that Trump was eyeing a blueprint for a ballroom that would be “much larger than the West Wing and the Executive Mansion.”

This dovetailed with a related Washington Post report that went on to note, “Multiple administration officials have acknowledged that Trump has at times veered into micromanagement of the ballroom project, holding frequent meetings about its design and materials. A model of the ballroom has also become a regular fixture in the Oval Office.”

When the shambolic process did not sit well with McCrery, it became time to bring in a new architect. NBC News reported: