House refuses to override Trump vetoes, including Colorado water project

The House voted Thursday not to override President Donald Trump’s first two vetoes in his second term, including a Colorado safe drinking water bill proposed by GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert.
The Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act would have facilitated a water pipeline in Colorado to deliver water from the Pueblo Reservoir to communities in the Arkansas River Valley.
The Miccosukee Reserved Area Amendments Act would have expanded the Miccosukee Reserved Area into an area known as Osceola Camp in Florida.
The House passed each bill unanimously.
In his veto, Trump argued that the Colorado bill would force taxpayers to fund the “massive costs of a local water project.”
Democratic Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet of Colorado had protested the water project veto, saying that “Trump has left these communities out to dry — communities that have been waiting for safe drinking water for 60 years.”