House refuses to override Trump vetoes, including Colorado water project

The two bills are the first vetoes of Trump's second term, including a water bill for Colorado proposed by Rep. Lauren Boebert, who had slammed the veto.

Lauren Boebert speaks into news channels' microphones at a press conference.
Lauren Boebert on May 16, 2024 in New York City. Andrea Renault / Star Max / GC Images
By  Tim Collins

Tim Collins