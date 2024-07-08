Opinion

Why Trump doesn’t want you to know he knows about Project 2025

Even for Trump, someone who lies easily and without remorse, the suggestion that he has “no idea who is behind” Project 2025 is laughably false.

Trump World ‘panicking’ as Project 2025 gets on the radar of voters July 5, 2024 / 08:28
By  Brian Tyler Cohen
Brian Tyler Cohen is a political commentator, podcast host and MSNBC contributor. He hosts one of the biggest progressive channels on YouTube, with over 2 million subscribers. 