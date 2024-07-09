Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

What is Project 2025? The plans for Trump’s second term, explained

The Heritage Foundation project has outlined a number of goals for a second Trump administration.

Project 2025’s ‘unhinged’ wish list: Criminalize porn, ban birth control July 3, 2024 / 07:29
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.