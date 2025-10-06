Freezing federal funds and firing en masse: Trump uses shutdown to enact Project 2025 agenda

This is an adapted excerpt from the Oct. 4 episode of “Velshi.”

The current government shutdown is not your ordinary shutdown — and to understand why this one is unlike the 20 other times that the government has let funding lapse since 1976, we have to go back to our library and break out a copy of Project 2025.

In case you need a refresher, Project 2025 is the 900-page-plus blueprint for enacting an ultraconservative agenda. It was put together by the prominent conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation, which has been compiling policy plans for Republican administrations since the 1980s.

As the head of the office that handles budgeting and managing personnel, during a shutdown, Vought gets to determine who’s an essential worker and who’s not.

Project 2025 was developed after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, in preparation for a return to the White House. But, it turns out, Project 2025 was extremely toxic to Trump’s re-election bid last year, so for much of the 2024 campaign, he tried really hard to distance himself from it.

Trump claimed he had nothing to do with the blueprint, but he has been connected to The Heritage Foundation for years — he even gave a keynote address at one of its events in 2022. And in his speech, he mentioned that the organization was preparing to “lay the groundwork and detail plans for exactly what our movement will do.”

Several Trump allies, including former and current administration officials, also had a hand in writing or coordinating it. That list includes: Stephen Miller, one of Trump’s closest and most senior advisers; CIA Director John Ratcliffe; White House border czar Tom Homan; and, perhaps most importantly, Russell Vought, the current director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Vought is a self-described Christian nationalist and is considered the key architect of Project 2025. He also wrote the second chapter of the Heritage Foundation’s “Mandate for Leadership,” which laid out strategies and legal theories — some more legitimate than others — about how to expand the power and influence of the executive office of the president.

In that chapter, Vought wrote: “The great challenge confronting a conservative President is the existential need for aggressive use of the vast powers of the executive branch.” He added that doing so would require “boldness to bend or break the bureaucracy to the presidential will.”

Vought advocated for major cuts to government spending, dismantling the independence of federal agencies, gutting the federal workforce and weaponizing federal funding to get states and institutions to submit to the White House’s demands. That’s the Trump 2.0 agenda in a nutshell. A government shutdown has given the White House cover to do all of the above.