Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Democrats shouldn’t bail out Trump as the government shutdown drags on

The best time for the opposition to take a stand, rather than settle for untrustworthy promises, is right now.

OMB director has an ‘animosity toward federal employees’: Author of book on Project 2025 October 3, 2025 / 08:06
By  Nicholas Grossman

Nicholas Grossman

Nicholas Grossman is a political science professor at the University of Illinois, editor of Arc Digital and the author of "Drones and Terrorism."