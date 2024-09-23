Poll shows Project 2025 is an albatross for Trump’s campaign

A new poll published Sunday by NBC News includes data on Project 2025 that ought to be seen as proof of concept for liberals and their political messaging.
The data shows Project 2025, a Heritage Foundation plan drafted largely by Donald Trump associates as a far-right playbook for a second Trump administration, is very unpopular among voters.
According to NBC News:
[O]n Project 2025 — the conservative policy blueprint with ties to former Trump administration officials, which Democrats have featured in their campaign — a whopping 57% of voters have a negative view of it, versus just 4% who see it in a positive light.
Trump has tried to distance himself from Project 2025 despite his previous praise for the Heritage Foundation’s policymaking, several of Project 2025’s contributors having served in his administration, and hundreds of its proposals matching policies he has endorsed.
The NBC News poll, which was conducted this month and has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, shows how toxic the plan could ultimately be for his campaign. Of course, conservatives bear much of the responsibility for whatever negative impact Trump’s links to Project 2025 have on his White House bid. After all, they’re the ones who not only backed the dangerous policies in it, but also posted them in an easily accessible document online. But liberals, and, frankly, everyone concerned about Project 2025’s proposals, deserve credit for the dogged and, at times, innovative ways they have raised — and continue to raise — awareness about them.