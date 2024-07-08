Opinion

Project 2025 exposes real Republican intentions on federal abortion ban, Comstock Act June 21, 2024 / 06:23

Despite reality, Trump tries to distance himself from Project 2025

Trump wants voters to believe he doesn’t know anything about Project 2025. There are three key problems with his dubious claim.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

