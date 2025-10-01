Opinion

The simple reason Americans have the right to call their president a ‘fascist’

Top Trump officials say heated political rhetoric is illegal “incitement.” They're wrong — it’s free speech.

‘Acting like jack booted thugs’: Gov. JB Pritzker slams Trump’s Chicago military deployment September 29, 2025 / 10:19
By  Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and opinion columnist for MS NOW.