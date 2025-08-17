Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s efforts to secure a Nobel Peace Prize are Orwellian

The president is desperately lobbying for a Nobel — while backing war and chaos around the world.

MAGA demands Nobel Peace Prize for Trump after bombing Iran June 24, 2025 / 09:33
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW. Previously, he worked at Vox, HuffPost and Politico, and he has also been published in, among other places, The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Nation, and The Intercept. You can sign up for his free politics newsletter by clicking the link at the top of this bio.