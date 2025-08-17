Trump’s efforts to secure a Nobel Peace Prize are Orwellian

This summer, President Donald Trump is rolling out the red carpet for Russian President Vladimir Putin and approving of weapon sales to Israel as it commits genocide. He’s also squeezing in time to lobby aggressively for the Nobel Peace Prize.
NBC News reports that “Trump and his aides are intensifying a public campaign to snag the award, citing a string of peace deals while making a case that snubbing him again would be an injustice.” According to NBC News, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has said, unprompted, at three out of her four press briefings in July that Trump deserves the prize. In fact, she’s arguing it’s overdue: “It’s well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize,” she said at one presser. Trump has also “posted about the prize a total of seven times on his social media site since his second term began, six of them in June and July,” NBC News reports.
The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by a five-member body appointed by Norway’s parliament. Trump has reportedly tried to influence the group through talks with the country’s government. A Norwegian news outlet reported Thursday that Trump said that he wanted the Nobel Peace Prize during a July call with Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg to discuss tariffs. (According to NBC News, a White House official “said that the president and Stoltenberg did speak, but could not say that the conversation was focused on the prize. Stoltenberg confirmed in a statement that he spoke to Trump about tariffs but would not go into further details of the call.”)
Trump’s Nobel Prize campaign — and his conviction that he is entitled to one — is of course absurd. Alfred Nobel called in his will for the prize to be awarded to individuals “who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.” How would Trump fit the bill?
There is some truth to the Trump administration’s claim that it has played a diplomatic role in mediating the end of conflict between some nations, including between India and Pakistan and between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. However in the case of India and Pakistan, India objects to Trump’s claim that he was responsible for the May ceasefire between India and Pakistan; the Indian government describes the resolution as something that was brokered bilaterally between only India and Pakistan, and has downplayed Trump’s role. And in the case of Rwanda and the DRC, Qatar also played a critical role that the Trump administration has conveniently left out of its narrative.
Even granting that the Trump administration has played a role in conflict resolution between some countries, the general spirit of Trump’s foreign policy has often undermined global “fraternity,” not fostered it. Under the banner of “America First,” Trump has shattered the bonds of economic cooperation by launching global trade wars, has reneged on pivotal agreements with our neighbors, and turned long-standing allies in Europe into rivals.