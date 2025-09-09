In seeking something to blame for autism, RFK Jr. wrongly attacks Tylenol

The news from The Wall Street Journal on Friday that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to announce a link between Tylenol use during pregnancy and autism in children is a return to a regrettable past when autism was routinely blamed on something mothers had or hadn’t done.
More than 80 years ago, autism was blamed on a presumed lack of affection from parents. Later, Kennedy would help whip up public sentiment that autism is caused by vaccines. The science doesn’t show that. It doesn’t show that autism is caused by acetaminophen, either; in fact, scientists and doctors say acetaminophen is safe to take during pregnancy. But Kennedy is reportedly about to argue that the active ingredient in Tylenol, which is also found in other over-the-counter pain medications, is a culprit. The Journal also says Kennedy plans to promote folate as an autism treatment.
Kennedy continues to sow discord and disinformation about the disability and to characterize autistic people as nothing but burdens. Earlier this year, he maligned us all when he said autism “destroys families” and lamented that “these are kids who will never pay taxes, they’ll never hold a job.”
Though NBC News has not confirmed The Journal’s reporting that HHS plans to link Tylenol to autism, Kennedy has said he would make an announcement in September that would identify a cause of autism.
As NBC News reported Friday, “One of the more robust studies to date, published last year in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that taking acetaminophen during pregnancy was not linked to autism, ADHD or intellectual disability.” There initially appeared to be “a very small increased risk” of autism related to acetaminophen, NBC News reported, but “after the researchers compared siblings within the same family — one exposed to the drug during pregnancy, and the other not — they found no link.”
In 2023, a judge ruled against plaintiffs suing Kenvue, Tylenol’s parent company, claiming that the drug caused autism. The judge said the plaintiffs’ expert witnesses failed to support their conclusions with sufficient scientific evidence.
Scientific evidence has always been in short supply from those who are certain they’ve got autism all figured out.
In the first widely read study about autism published in the United States, in 1943, Dr. Leo Kanner, an Austrian American psychiatrist at Johns Hopkins University who observed eight autistic boys and three girls, found, “In the whole group, there are very few warmhearted fathers and mothers.” While Kanner cautioned that the children had an “innate inability” to form connections, years later, he described the parents of autistic children as “just happening to defrost enough to produce a child.”