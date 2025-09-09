Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

In seeking something to blame for autism, RFK Jr. wrongly attacks Tylenol

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., continues to sow discord and disinformation about autism and characterize autistic people like me as nothing but burdens.

Doctor explains what science says about acetaminophen, pregnant women and autism September 8, 2025 / 05:54
By  Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia is an author and senior correspondent for The Independent.