‘Getting results’ for the American people: Chris Hayes rips Trump over ‘Rush Hour 4’ push

A fourth installment of the series, starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, reportedly is now in the works — thanks to an intervention from the president.

Trump personally pushes ‘Rush Hour 4’ into gear: new report November 25, 2025 / 07:39
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.