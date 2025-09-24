Opinion

Homan scandal drags out as Trump guts anti-corruption teams September 24, 2025 / 05:28

Democrats seize on Tom Homan bribery probe, seek access to FBI recording

Democrats have initiated “a robust oversight inquiry” into the White House border czar’s controversy, but will Team Trump choose silence over transparency?

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

