Trump admin taps far-right groups to teach ‘civics’ for America’s 250th birthday

Donald Trump and his administration are tapping a bevy of far-right organizations notorious for whitewashing American history to help plan next year’s celebrations of the nation’s 250th birthday.

On Wednesday, an announcement from the Education Department listed several ultraconservative organizations known for promoting racist and xenophobic narratives about America’s past — and demonizing anyone who doesn’t — as partners for an initiative ostensibly focused on “civics.” The 40-plus groups will partner with the America First Policy Institute, formerly led by Education Secretary Linda McMahon, to “spearhead nationwide initiatives to engage students, educators, and communities in conversations about liberty, citizenship, and America’s enduring values.”

The list includes organizations such as PragerU, the right-wing content mill that has produced material for children downplaying racist atrocities like chattel slavery and the genocide of Native Americans, and whose founder has openly said that his intent is to “indoctrinate” children. Also on the list is The Heritage Foundation, the group whose authoritarian agenda — Project 2025 — is being effectuated throughout the Trump administration. Moms for Liberty, which has sought to whitewash school curricula and fueled a push to ban library books that conservatives don’t like, is also on the list. As is Turning Point USA, the organization co-founded by Charlie Kirk.