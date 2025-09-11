Trump and Vance gush over extremist at Christian nationalist conference

President Donald Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, issued videotaped remarks to attendees at a conference hosted by an avowed Christian nationalist this week.

Trump — who has previously dismissed concerns about the separation of church and state when he announced his “religious liberty commission” and claimed the country would be better if right-wing Christians had more power — declared his support for far-right political operative David Lane via a prerecorded, 90-second address to Lane’s Nehemiah Project Pastors Summit in North Carolina this week. The endorsement shows the president’s alignment with a figure who has advocated for “war for the Soul of America.”

Lane has a history of encouraging right-wing religious figures to run for office as Republicans to put their Christian worldview into political practice. As Right Wing Watch noted, Trump and Vance’s speeches praised those efforts, with Trump crediting Lane for inspiring “dozens of faith leaders to run for office and to win elections” and saying he was “cheering on” Lane’s plan to “recruit 500 church members to run for office in 2026 and 2028.” Vance also praised Lane’s plan and claimed the activist is helping “pastors and congregations re-enter the public square and fight for our nation, helping them to register, to vote, to run for office, and to stand up for biblical truth.”