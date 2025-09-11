Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Trump changed evangelicals more than they changed him’: How Christian nationalism took off in U.S. April 13, 2024 / 08:45

Trump and Vance gush over extremist at Christian nationalist conference

Activist David Lane has called for Christians to wield complete control over society and supported the idea of rioting over legal abortion.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post