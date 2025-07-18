Opinion

Inside the fight against the Oklahoma’s plan to push Trump’s big election lie in schools June 1, 2025 / 06:44

Propaganda platform PragerU is primed to capitalize on Trump’s PBS cuts

The right-wing media outlet has been portrayed as an alternative to PBS children’s programs — and it has gotten a boost from the White House.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

