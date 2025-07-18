Propaganda platform PragerU is primed to capitalize on Trump’s PBS cuts

Donald Trump and the GOP’s move to slash more than $1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s budget is putting children’s educational programming offered through the Public Broadcasting Service at risk.

And right-wing indoctrination platforms — in particular, PragerU — are in position to capitalize.

This week, Republican lawmakers inflicted serious damage in their yearslong war on Big Bird, with passage of their Trump-backed rescissions package. In response, The Washington Post raised the legitimate question of whether American children will now be turning to vacuous and absurd web content to occupy their time, such as the popular “Skibidi Toilet” series.

It’s not a far-fetched possibility. But also not the scariest.

Because if conservatives have their way, more children will be educated with explicitly right-wing propaganda — like that provided by PragerU, the online content mill whose namesake, Dennis Prager, has admitted his goal is to “indoctrinate” children with a right-wing ideology. The organization, which has faced backlash for downplaying racist atrocities like chattel slavery and the slaughter of Indigenous people, hasn’t hidden its desire to overtake PBS as a provider of children’s content.

“Arming parents and educators with the pro-America content they are craving — we are going toe-to-toe with massive youth media companies like PBS Kids and Disney,” PragerU said in its 2022 annual report.