Trump admin reportedly removes slavery history from national parks

Donald Trump’s war on history appears to have widened, with The Washington Post reporting that his administration has ordered the removal of multiple signs and exhibits at national parks related to the history of slavery.

The Post reported that these moves are the result of a deranged executive order Trump signed in March, in which he ordered the Interior Department to whitewash materials at national parks and other federal sites that recount the factual story of American inequality — which the order called “corrosive ideology.” I’ve written previously about the disturbing parallels between Trump’s attacks on museums and those waged by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime.

According to the Post:

The Trump administration has ordered the removal of signs and exhibits related to slavery at multiple national parks, according to four people familiar with the matter, including a historic photograph of a formerly enslaved man showing scars on his back.

That historic photo — known as “The Scourged Back” — shows Peter Gordon, an enslaved man who was whipped after attempting to escape. As the Metropolitan Museum of Art notes, it’s one of the most famous Civil War-era portraits ever taken. Such accurate depictions of the brutality of slavery evidently run afoul of Trump’s blissful ignorance, given his gripe that Smithsonian museums focus too much on “how bad Slavery was.”

“The Scourged Back” depicts the scarred back of escaped slave Peter Gordon in Louisiana in 1863. McPherson & Oliver / National Gallery of Art

The censorship didn’t end with the 19th-century photo, according to the Post:

The latest orders include removing information at Harpers Ferry National Historic Park in West Virginia, two people familiar with the matter said, where the abolitionist John Brown led a raid seeking to arm slaves for a revolt. Staff have also been told that information at the President’s House Site in Philadelphia, where George Washington kept slaves, does not comply with the policy, according to a third individual.