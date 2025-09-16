Opinion

1619 Project founder on Trump, the Smithsonian, and whitewashing U.S. History August 23, 2025 / 09:44

Trump admin reportedly removes slavery history from national parks

The administration's efforts to censor references to slavery and racist inequality appear to have ramped up with the reported removal of several signs and exhibits.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

