For America’s 250th birthday, Trump plans to celebrate himself

The Trump administration rejected a recommendation from the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee that would tell a story of America that doesn’t stop at the American Revolution but would also include abolition, women’s suffrage and the Civil Rights Movement.

One Dollar coins featuring Trump's likeness overlaying a picture of Frederick Douglass
Congress suggested minting a Douglass coin as part of next year’s semiquincentennial, the second administration of the man who thinks Douglass has been amazing said no.Ben King / MS NOW; United States Mint; Universal Images Group via Getty Images
By  Jarvis DeBerry
Jarvis DeBerry is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily.