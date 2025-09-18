‘Not allowed’: Trump makes ridiculous new claims about media critics and the free press

As Donald Trump sparks a new national conversation about his hostility toward free speech, the free press and the rights of American protesters, the president had an opportunity to demonstrate that he hasn’t completely given up on the First Amendment.

On his way back from his trip to the U.K., he did the opposite. CNBC reported:

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that the federal government might revoke the licenses of broadcast television networks that are ‘against’ him. Trump’s comment came a day after ABC suspended airing the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ show because of comments its host made linking the alleged killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk to Trump’s MAGA movement.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “I have read someplace that the networks were 97% against me, again, 97% negative, and yet I won and easily, all seven swing states. … They give me only bad publicity, press. I mean, they’re getting a license. I would think maybe their license should be taken away.”

As with many of the numbers the Republican likes to throw around at random, the 97% statistic was absurd. (Bill Lueders recently wrote for The Bulwark, “Whatever the claim, the president has the numbers to prove it, even if he has to make them up.”)