Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

FCC Commissioner speaks out about ABC pulling Kimmel: ‘Stop this cowardly corporate capitulation’ September 18, 2025 / 05:41

‘Not allowed’: Trump makes ridiculous new claims about media critics and the free press

The president suggested that government might revoke the licenses of broadcast networks that are “against” him — before he went just a bit further.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post