Trump unleashes threats, insults in Christmas Day posting frenzy

Amid a social media posting frenzy on Christmas Day, President-elect Donald Trump expressed his desire to somehow seize control of Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal as he lobbed insults at his political enemies.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump repeated his recent complaints about the Panama Canal, which have been coupled with threats to take over the shipping lane in Central America. He accused China of operating the canal and lamented that the United States “puts in Billions of Dollars in ‘repair’ money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about ‘anything.’” Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino has fiercely insisted on his nation’s control over the canal, and Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning has said it will “always respect Panama’s sovereignty over the canal and recognize the canal as a permanently neutral international waterway.” (As The Associated Press explained, unless Trump goes to war with Panama, his threat to take over the canal is effectively meaningless.)

Trump also suggested once again that Canada should be the 51st American state and hinted at his desire for the U.S. to purchase Greenland, a notion he first raised in his first term as president. (Greenland’s prime minister reiterated that the island, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, is not for sale.)

In a subsequent post, Trump wished a “Merry Christmas” to “Radical Left Lunatics” whom he accused of trying to meddle in the justice systems and elections, and “are always going after the Great Citizens and Patriots of the United States but, in particular, their Political Opponent, ME.”

He then insulted President Joe Biden and criticized his decision to commute the sentences of 37 people on death row.

“I refuse to wish a Merry Christmas to those lucky ‘souls’ but, instead, will say, GO TO HELL!” the president-elect wrote.

Trump is no stranger to spending his holidays posting on social media, often attacking his rivals and airing his grievances online. Meanwhile, as The Washington Post reported, the Trump Organization used the holiday to sell a variety of Trump-themed Christmas merchandise, from a $47 “AmeriChristmas” sweater to a $92 MAGA glass hat tree ornament.