Beyoncé Christmas halftime show with daughter Blue Ivy left me with one question

If Beyoncé’s halftime show during the Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens game on Christmas Day wasn’t top-tier entertainment, I don’t know what is.

In her all-white cowgirl aesthetic, the 32-time Grammy winner performed songs from her most recent album, “Cowboy Carter,” to a packed NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston. There were horses and a marching band and dozens of dancers and appearances from several album collaborators, including Post Malone and Shaboozey. She line-danced alongside her 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, in a mesmerizing performance that culminated with the global superstar’s shimmering ascent above the crowd.

In short, I ate it up. It was 13 minutes of Beyoncé bliss. This was Texas and she was holding the attention of millions. (I’m sorry.)

Beyoncé performs with her daughter Blue Ivy during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Christmas Day in Houston. Alex Slitz / Getty Images