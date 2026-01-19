Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

High-speed trains collide in Spain, killing at least 39 people

Rescue efforts were still underway Monday morning.

An injured person is taken from the Adamuz sports center after two trains collided in southern SpainEuropa Press via Getty Images
By  Kathleen Creedon

Kathleen Creedon

Kathleen Creedon is a platforms editor for MS NOW. She previously worked as a web producer for Vanity Fair.