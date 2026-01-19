High-speed trains collide in Spain, killing at least 39 people

At least 39 people have died in a high-speed train collision in southern Spain Sunday. Spain’s Civil Guard has said it’s the country’s worst crash in more than a decade, with dozens more people injured.

The collision took place after a Madrid-bound train derailed and jumped onto the opposite track, crashing into an incoming train.

There were more than 300 people on board — both passengers and staff. At least 73 people were taken to a hospital, including 24 who were severely injured, according to Andalusia’s emergency services.

The Spanish Red Cross set up a help center in the town of Adamuz, near the crash site, and members of the civil guard and civil defense continued rescue efforts throughout the night. All rail services between Madrid and Andalusia have been suspended and are expected to remain closed all day Monday. Though there will be an investigation into the collision, it may not determine the cause for at least a month, according to Transport Minister Óscar Puente. This is a developing story.