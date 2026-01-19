High-speed trains collide in Spain, killing at least 39 people

At least 39 people have died in a high-speed train collision in southern Spain Sunday. Spain’s Civil Guard has said it’s the country’s worst crash in more than a decade, with dozens more people injured.
The collision took place after a Madrid-bound train derailed and jumped onto the opposite track, crashing into an incoming train.
There were more than 300 people on board — both passengers and staff. At least 73 people were taken to a hospital, including 24 who were severely injured, according to Andalusia’s emergency services.
The Spanish Red Cross set up a help center in the town of Adamuz, near the crash site, and members of the civil guard and civil defense continued rescue efforts throughout the night.