Trump, Vance attack and troll Democrats on Thanksgiving

President-elect Donald Trump has often marked national holidays by attacking his political rivals and airing his grievances against them on social media. This Thanksgiving, on the cusp of his return to the White House, Trump again criticized Democrats, accusing them of trying to “destroy” the country while touting his “landslide victory.”

“Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Thursday. “Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!”