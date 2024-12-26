Opinion

The dystopian world of ‘Squid Game’ feels too close to reality

The show returns at a moment when skepticism and distrust about billionaires and their oligarchic tentacles have reached a fever pitch.

See the new teaser trailer for Season 2 of ‘Squid Game’ November 2, 2024 / 00:41
By  Brian Lowry

Brian Lowry

Brian Lowry is a media columnist and critic, most recently at CNN, and before that Variety and the Los Angeles Times.