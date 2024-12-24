Opinion

Trump’s threat against the Panama Canal revives an ugly history

For much of Latin America, Trump's MAGA slogan harkens back to a time defined by U.S. imperialism and exploitation.

By  Julio Ricardo Varela
Julio Ricardo Varela is the founder of The Latino Newsletter.