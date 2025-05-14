Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘He will never leave’: Robert De Niro uses platform to caution against Trump May 28, 2024 / 06:26

Robert De Niro slams ‘philistine’ Trump’s assault on the arts in Cannes speech

The actor highlighted the president’s attacks on the arts, which are reeling across the country as NEA grants are terminated.

May. 14, 2025, 5:10 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post