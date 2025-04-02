Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Americans ‘want to know history and not a fairy tale’: Historians on Trump rewriting US History March 30, 2025 / 11:38

Trump’s attacks on museums and libraries echo the Nazi playbook

The administration’s move to defund the Institute of Museum and Library Services is reminiscent of what Hitler did to German libraries and museums.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post