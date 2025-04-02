Trump’s attacks on museums and libraries echo the Nazi playbook

The Trump administration is slashing funds for museums and libraries, as a way to coerce these and other liberal arts institutions to bend to his movement’s will in a fashion reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

Writing for MSNBC, sociologist Robyn Autry summed up the racism at play in a recent Trump recent executive order that targets the Smithsonian and expresses particular angst over an exhibit at the National Museum of African American History and Culture that educated visitors about racist pseudoscience.

Autry wrote:

One of the things that has Trump angry is ‘The Shape of Power: Stories of Race and American Sculpture,’ an exhibit at the American Art Museum that innovatively positions nearly 100 sculptures alongside statements about scientific racism. That’s the discredited belief that there are biologically distinct races of people, with some more superior than others. The exhibition examines how artists and art objects have assisted, reflected or challenged such racist thinking since the 18th century, but Trump, in his executive order, expresses disappointment that the show ‘promotes the view that race is not a biological reality but a social construct.’

Now is as good a time as any to read my previous reporting on Trump’s promotion of racist pseudoscience. His attack on the National Museum of African American History and Culture is one way the Trump administration is trying to enforce a racial hierarchy based on bigoted myths. Politico recently reported on another way Trump is trying to bring humanities-focused institutions to heel. In mid-March Trump signed an executive order that gutted the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which funds museums and libraries around the country.

According to Politico:

An agency responsible for funding museums and libraries across the nation is the latest to be shrunk by President Donald Trump’s cuts to the federal government, with its entire staff apparently put on administrative leave Monday. The Institute of Museum and Library Services, which provides grants to ‘advance, support, and empower’ museums, libraries and similar institutions in the U.S. according to its website, was named in an executive order this month along with several other agencies. Trump’s order directed the Institute of Museum and Library Services ‘be eliminated to the maximum extent consistent with applicable law,’ shrinking it down to its statutory minimum.

A Trump official reportedly told Politico that the cuts to the institute are necessary to “ensure hard-earned tax dollars are not diverted to discriminatory DEI initiatives or divisive, anti-American programming in our cultural institutions.”

In a letter seeking a meeting with the institute’s acting director, the Chief Officers of State Library Agencies said that money from IMLS accounts for “an average of one-third to over one-half of each State Library Agency’s annual budget.” And there’s been no suggestion from the Trump administration as to where else these libraries ought to get funding to account for the cuts the administration is making.