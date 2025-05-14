NCAA president opens the door for Trump to weigh in on NIL rules

The head of the National Collegiate Athletic Association is welcoming the possibility of Donald Trump and the executive branch weighing in on the name, image and likeness rules for college athletes.

Last week, I wrote about former college football coach Nick Saban’s meeting with Trump, in which he’s said to have urged Trump to take executive action to control the system that currently allows college athletes to earn money from their name, image and likeness (NIL). Saban has previously suggested today’s college athletes are too entitled, and he’s found an ally in Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, who’s also a former college football coach who has complained about the current system. It’s a pairing that raises doubts that any solution they propose will favor players rather than the colleges that rely on their labor. More recent news reports indicate that Trump is considering naming Saban and a billionaire Texas Tech booster to a commission on college athletics that could include NIL rules.