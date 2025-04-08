New PBS documentary explores funk music’s revolutionary roots

With President Donald Trump waging war on the arts, via his control of the Kennedy Center and his ongoing attacks on museums nationwide, the power of artistic resistance has been on my mind.

And a new documentary from PBS — “We Want the Funk!”— serves as a timely demonstration of how artistic moments and political movements can merge for the greater good — both sonically and socially.

The film, directed by Stanley Nelson and Nicole London, has an all-star roster, including George Clinton and Questlove of The Roots. It’s an homage to funk music and the unapologetic Blackness that birthed the genre — and also a celebration of the sense of community that the arts can breed when illiberal despots don’t stand in the way.

Questlove appears in the new PBS documentary “We Want the Funk!”