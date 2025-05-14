Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

FBI arrests Milwaukee judge, alleging she interfered in immigration operation April 28, 2025 / 06:28

Judge arrested by Trump administration cites Trump immunity ruling in defense

"The government cannot prosecute Judge Dugan because she is entitled to judicial immunity for her official acts," she argues.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
May. 14, 2025, 4:44 PM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post