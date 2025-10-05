Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Sean Combs made his sentencing hearing about himself instead of his victims

Sean Combs’ apology letter to the judge who sentenced him was all about Sean Combs. He wants to go on with his life in a way that his victims may never.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentenced to more than 4 years in prison October 3, 2025 / 03:53
By  Robyn Autry

Robyn Autry

Robyn Autry is a sociology professor and director of the Center for the Study of Public Life at Wesleyan University. She is the author of “Desegregating the Past: The Public Life of Memory in the U.S. and South Africa.”