Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Woman testifies to House Ethics Committee saying Gaetz had sex with minor November 15, 2024 / 02:11

Woman testified to House Ethics Committee that she saw Gaetz ‘having sex with a minor’

The woman’s attorney is speaking out about his client’s testimony to Congress after Republican House leaders indicated the committee’s report may not be made public.

Nov. 16, 2024, 11:22 AM EST

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post