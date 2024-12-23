Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to state murder charges in New York

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, pleaded not guilty Monday to state murder and terror charges in New York City.

Mangione, 26, is accused of fatally shooting Thompson in midtown Manhattan on the morning of Dec. 4. Mangione was indicted by a New York grand jury on 11 counts last week, including three counts of murder, two of which brand the shooting as “an act of terrorism.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said at a news conference last week that the attack was a “frightening, well-planned, targeted murder that was intended to cause shock and attention and intimidation.”

In a New York courtroom Monday, Mangione’s attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, expressed concern over her client’s ability to obtain a fair trial. She pointed to Mangione’s public “perp walks” — including the massive law enforcement escort for him after he waived extradition and arrived in New York on Thursday — and bristled at his treatment by state and federal prosecutors.