Mangione pleads not guilty to state charges at New York arraignment December 23, 2024 / 02:19

Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to state murder charges in New York

The suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson also faces federal charges and state charges in Pennsylvania.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

