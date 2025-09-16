Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Luigi Mangione, accused of the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is escorted by police as he arrives at court in New York City on September 16, 2025.
Luigi Mangione, accused of the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is escorted by police as he arrives at court in New York City on September 16, 2025. Timothy A. Clary / AFP – Getty Images

Why a New York state judge dismissed terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione

Justice Gregory Carro deemed two terrorism-related murder charges as legally insufficient but approved a remaining, straightforward murder charge.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post