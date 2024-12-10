What we know about Luigi Mangione, suspect charged in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting

Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested on Monday and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, capping a dayslong manhunt for a person of interest in the shooting.

Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a McDonald’s employee recognized him from photos released by the New York Police Department and called the authorities. He was charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors in Pennsylvania, and New York prosecutors later filed a murder charge against him, as well as additional counts of forgery and illegal weapons possession.

Mangione comes from a wealthy, prominent real estate family in Baltimore that owned country clubs, radio stations and nursing homes in the area, The Baltimore Banner reported. He was well-liked among friends and former classmates, who expressed shock at his arrest.

In a statement released on Monday night through his cousin Nino Mangione, a Maryland state delegate, the family said they are “shocked and devastated” by his arrest, extended “prayers to the family of Brian Thompson” but declined to comment further.

A Statement From The Mangione Family Regarding Luigi Mangione pic.twitter.com/6E6E2CfgFv — Nino Mangione (@NinoMangione42) December 10, 2024

Throughout his life, Mangione attended elite schools, where he excelled. He studied at Gilman School, a private all-boys institution where he was a valedictorian of his graduating class in 2016. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2020 with a bachelor’s and a master’s degree. He was a member of UPenn’s chapter of Eta Kappa Nu, an honor society for top students in electrical and computer engineering. Mangione also worked as head counselor at a pre-collegiate program at Stanford University in the summer of 2019.

Mangione was an avid gamer. According to The New York Times, Mangione said in a now-deleted interview published on UPenn’s campus events blog in 2018 that he taught himself to code in high school so that he could create computer games. It was why he chose computer science as his major, he said.