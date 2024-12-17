Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Luigi Mangione indicted on first-degree murder charge in killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO December 17, 2024 / 05:20

UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect Luigi Mangione indicted in New York on murder charges

Mangione has been in custody in Pennsylvania since his arrest. He is fighting extradition to New York, and his lawyer said he will plead not guilty to all charges.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post