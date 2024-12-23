Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Rachel Maddow calls the bluff of Trump supporters who claim to be making a ‘business decision’ October 15, 2024 / 08:09

The oddest part about Trump tapping ‘The Apprentice’ producer for a second term post

Trump intends to appoint Mark Burnett to serve as special envoy to the United Kingdom. That's odd for a couple of reasons.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post