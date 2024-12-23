Trump rediscovers his odd interest in U.S. ownership of Greenland

As a rule, when it comes to Donald Trump’s policy visions and governing plans, it’s unwise to look for consistency and core principles. The Republican tends to vacillate based on all sorts of things, including random television segments he happened to catch.

That said, the president-elect tends to have a reputation as a relative isolationist, skeptical of international alliances, partnerships and commitments, and generally reluctant to use U.S. power to shape developments abroad.

That reputation continues to be tested in new and unexpected ways.

In the seven weeks since Election Day, for example, Trump and his team have reportedly taken an interest in deploying U.S. forces into Mexico and joked about annexing Canada. More recently, the president-elect appears to have taken a keen interest in the Panama Canal — it’s unclear why — publishing online items and making public comments about Panamanian control of the canal.

In fact, over the weekend, the Republican complained about Panama’s shipping fees and said that without a change in policy, his administration “will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to the United States.” The New York Times’ report on this added, “He did not say how that would happen, given that the canal was returned to Panamanian control through a treaty signed by both countries.”

And then, of course, there’s Greenland.

In an item published to his social media platform, the president-elect announced his intention to nominate Ken Howery, the former U.S. ambassador to Sweden, to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Denmark. The statement probably wouldn’t have generated many headlines, were it not for one related point Trump added in the online announcement:

For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity.

Yes, we’re apparently back to the whole “let’s buy Greenland” thing again.

If this sounds at all familiar, it’s because this is the sequel to an odd story from Trump’s first term.

The Wall Street Journal first reported in August 2019, and NBC News soon after confirmed, that the then-Republican president held multiple discussions about the prospects of the United States buying Greenland. Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff who became a fierce Trump critic, later told MSNBC that in 2018, the then-president even explored the possibility of swapping Greenland for Puerto Rico.

None of this sat well with Danish officials — Greenland is an autonomous Danish territory — who explained to the White House that Greenland is not actually for sale and the idea was “absurd.” Around the same time, officials in Greenland made clear they weren’t altogether pleased, either.