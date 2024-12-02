Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The House GOP will need to overcome its own drama to deliver for Trump

With a historically small margin and a history of infighting, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has his work cut out for him next year.

Trump meets with House Republicans in D.C. November 13, 2024 / 01:40
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.