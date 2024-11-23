Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Senate Republicans had a line they wouldn’t cross. Here’s why it was Matt Gaetz.

The former Florida congressman had a reputation for causing unnecessary chaos — and had few friends within his own party.

‘Shrinking’ Trump backs down as MAGA reckons with Gaetz collapse, GOP resistance & lack of ‘mandate’ November 22, 2024 / 08:17
By  Alexander Nazaryan

Alexander Nazaryan

Alexander Nazaryan writes about politics, culture and science.