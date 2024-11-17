Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will not make anybody healthier

As a physician who has dedicated my life to improving public health, I find myself deeply troubled and, frankly, alarmed at the prospect of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. becoming the secretary of Health and Human Services. This isn’t just a matter of political disagreement. It’s a scenario that could have profound, far-reaching consequences for the health and well-being of every American, including you and your loved ones.

Despite overwhelming scientific evidence that supports the safety and efficacy of vaccines, Kennedy has repeatedly promoted debunked theories inaccurately linking vaccines to autism and other health issues.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is the principal agency for protecting the health of all Americans. It oversees critical institutions like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which are responsible for disease prevention, food and drug safety, medical research and implementing health policies that affect every American. Imagine a health care system where scientifically proven treatments are called into question, where long-established safety nets we take for granted are dismantled and where misinformation guides critical health policies. This isn’t a dystopian fiction — it’s a very real possibility if Kennedy assumes this pivotal role.

One of the most alarming aspects of Kennedy’s potential appointment is his long-standing skepticism of vaccines. Despite overwhelming scientific evidence that supports the safety and efficacy of vaccines, Kennedy has repeatedly promoted debunked theories inaccurately linking vaccines to autism and other health issues. Although he told NPR that “we’re not going to take vaccines away from anybody,” that’s small consolation.

If he were to implement policies based on these unfounded beliefs, it could lead to, among other things, decreased vaccination rates, potentially causing outbreaks of preventable diseases; weakened immunization programs, putting vulnerable populations at risk; and erosion of public trust in vital health institutions.

Over at the NIH and FDA, Kennedy’s skepticism toward established medical practices and pharmaceutical companies could lead to delays in drug approvals, potentially withholding lifesaving treatments from patients; reduced funding for critical medical research; and the promotion of unproven or dangerous alternative treatments. The FDA has drawn Kennedy’s particular attention, and he has said he intends to overhaul the agency, specifically its nutrition regulators. While improving our food system is a worthy goal, Kennedy’s approach, which includes promoting raw milk consumption, could expose Americans to increased risks from foodborne illnesses.

Kennedy’s national reputation was built on his environmental advocacy, but even there his approach has been antiscientific. Should he bring his approach to chemical regulation to the role of HHS secretary, it could have unintended consequences. Without the proper scientific backing and research, overzealous regulation could impede the development of actually beneficial products and treatments.

Perhaps most concerning is the potential for Kennedy’s views to shape broader public health policy. His stance on issues like water fluoridation, despite its proven benefits for dental health, could lead to policy changes that harm millions of Americans.

Our health and the health of our loved ones is too important to be guided by unfounded theories and misguided policies.

The HHS secretary approves policies and decisions that have a direct effect on your daily life, such as the safety of the food you eat and the drugs you take; the availability and cost of health care services; the information you receive about health risks and preventive measures; and the funding and direction of medical research that can lead to new treatments for diseases.

With Kennedy’s unscientific views guiding these decisions, it could mean less reliable health information from government sources; increased risk of infectious disease outbreaks in your community; reduced access to proven medical treatments; and higher health care costs due to ineffective policies.

In an era when public health challenges are increasingly complex, we need leadership at HHS that is firmly grounded in scientific evidence and best practices. Kennedy’s appointment could undermine decades of progress in public health and put Americans at unnecessary risk.

As a physician, I urge all Americans to consider the implications of this potential appointment carefully. The health and well-being of our nation depend on having leadership at HHS that respects and upholds scientific integrity and evidence-based practices. A role for healthy skepticism is appropriate, but our health and the health of our loved ones is too important to be guided by unfounded theories and misguided policies.