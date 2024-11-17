Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will not make anybody healthier

Imagine an America where proven treatments are questioned, long-established safety nets are dismantled and misinformation guides critical health policies.

‘Terrifying’: Ex-HHS Secretary calls RFK Jr. pick ‘life or death situation’ November 15, 2024 / 05:40
By  Dr. Kavita Patel

Dr. Kavita Patel

Dr. Kavita Patel is a teaching professor of medicine, Division of Hospital Medicine, at Stanford University and a board-certified internal medicine physician. She served in the Obama administration as director of policy for the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Public Engagement in the White House. Her area of expertise is around the intersection of health policy, clinical medicine and innovation. She also spends time advising venture capital and is a medical contributor for NBC News.