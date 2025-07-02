Lawrence O’Donnell says GOP megabill is part of Trump’s wider ‘campaign of cruelty’

UPDATE (July 3, 2025, 2:39 p.m. ET): The House on Thursday passed the GOP megabill focused on implementing Donald Trump’s agenda, sending it to the president to sign into law.

Lawrence O’Donnell said President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” which became one step closer to becoming law after narrowly passing the Senate on Tuesday, is just the latest example of the president’s ongoing “campaign of cruelty.”

In total, about 17 million Americans could lose their health care coverage under the sprawling, Trump-backed bill, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. “You have to consider what goes through the mind of a person blithely capable of such grotesque cruelty,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell predicted Trump would likely try to distance himself from the effects of the bill. “Donald Trump doesn’t want to own that particular cruelty,” he said. “Donald Trump doesn’t want to pay the political price, and he doesn’t want the Republicans who vote for it to pay the political price for snatching health care away from 17 million Americans.”