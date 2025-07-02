Opinion

‘It’s all a big stunt’: Inside Trump’s cruel plans for ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ July 1, 2025 / 06:45

Trump’s sadistic joke about alligators eating immigrants has a long history

Jim Crow-era propaganda often portrayed African Americans as “alligator bait.”

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

