Trump asks Supreme Court to let him fire consumer product safety agency members

Supreme Court justices might not have much of a vacation this year. Though they issued the term’s final decisions in argued cases last week, they still have decisions to make on pending emergency applications, and new applications keep rolling in.

The latest one comes in President Donald Trump’s ongoing quest to expand his authority to fire members of federal agencies, this time regarding the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The high court’s Republican-appointed majority broadly boosted that authority in May, with an order that let Trump fire members of independent labor agencies pending further litigation in that case. Justice Elena Kagan’s dissent for the Democratic appointees criticized the majority for not only ignoring a 90-year-old precedent called Humphrey’s Executor that had protected independent agencies, but doing so in response to an emergency application “with little time, scant briefing, and no argument.”