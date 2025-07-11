Opinion

Sounds like ‘lab-invented spin’: Jen Psaki shreds Sen. Hawley’s Medicaid remarks July 10, 2025 / 06:10

Republicans probably should’ve read their far-right megabill before passing it

GOP members are just now learning what's in the megabill they didn't read. Take the provisions related to gambling deductions, for example.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

