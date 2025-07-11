Republicans probably should’ve read their far-right megabill before passing it

Shortly before the Republicans’ domestic policy megabill cleared Capitol Hill, there was compelling evidence that Donald Trump didn’t know what was in his inaptly named One Big Beautiful Bill Act. One GOP senator said in late June, for example, that he’d spoken to Trump about some of his concerns, and the president was surprised to learn about some of the bill’s contents.

Soon after, the day before the final vote in the House, NOTUS reported: “Trump still doesn’t seem to have a firm grasp about what his signature legislative achievement does.”

But as it turns out, the president has some company. My MSNBC colleague Hayes Brown highlighted one of the more notable and mysterious aspects of the far-right reconciliation package.

There’s a mystery afoot on Capitol Hill. Tucked within the Republican megabill President Donald Trump signed on July 4 was a tax provision that surprised most, if not all, of the Republican members of Congress who voted for it. The provision limits the amount gamblers can deduct from their income taxes based on their losses — and nobody seems to know how it got into the bill.

HuffPost published a great report along these lines this week, noting the responses from GOP senators who were dumbfounded when asked about the gambling-related provisions in the bill they’d already passed. “If you’re asking me how it got in there, no, I don’t know,” Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa said. Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas added, “I don’t know anything about it. I’m not sure what it does.”

The reactions from Grassley and Cornyn were of particular interest because both serve on the Senate Finance Committee, which was chiefly responsible for crafting the tax policies in the GOP megabill.