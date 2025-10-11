Texas AG Ken Paxton announces ‘undercover’ investigations into liberals

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who’s a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, says his office is planning to launch undercover operations targeting liberals.

The scandal-plagued Paxton has incentive to carve a lane for himself as the Trumpiest candidate in the primary.

Last year, he reached a deal to avoid a securities fraud trial and avoided removal from office after being impeached over corruption allegations.

That’s helpful context for his conspiracy theory-filled announcement of undercover investigations into liberals, which he said will complement President Donald Trump’s efforts to use federal agencies and the military against antifa.

That Paxton announced these supposedly undercover investigations, which he claims are “in response to the political assassination of national hero Charlie Kirk and the disturbing rise of leftist violence across the country,” is a clear indicator he sees the probes as tools to intimidate. The statement includes fact-free claims like the following:

Leftist political terrorism is a clear and present danger. Corrupted ideologies like transgenderism and Antifa are a cancer on our culture and have unleashed their deranged and drugged-up foot soldiers on the American people.